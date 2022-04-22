R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 304, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 304, with no deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 61, a decrease from 63 reported on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, three are in intensive care units and five are on a ventilator.

There have been 208 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 323 new cases identified on April 21, 2021. The transmission rate on April 21, 2021, was 217 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 160 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 21, 2021, of which 29 were in an ICU and 21 were on a ventilator.

- Advertisement -

There have been 827,825 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and about 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 368,246, an increase of 344 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,532.

There were 4,433 tests processed Thursday, with 7.7 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic.

The department also released its weekly COVID-19 county community levels Friday, showing a low level of COVID-19 in all five Rhode Island counties.