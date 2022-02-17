R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 312, with 4 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island have increased by 312, with four deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 total 172, a decrease from 184 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 21 are in intensive care units and 12 are on ventilators.

There have been 222 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island persons in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison, there were 395 new cases identified on Feb. 16, 2021. The transmission rate on Feb. 16, 2021, was 233 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were 197 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 16, 2021, of which 33 were in the ICU and 20 were on ventilators.

To date, there have been 812,254 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 353,776, an increase of 399 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,397 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 11,389 tests processed on Wednesday, with a positive rate of 2.7%. There have been 7.4 million tests administered in the state.