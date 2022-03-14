R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 371, with 3 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 371 from March 11 through Sunday, with three new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 70, a decrease from 89 reported on March 11. Of those hospitalized, five are in intensive care units and six are on a ventilator.

There have been 101.5 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 1,010 new cases identified from March 11-13 in 2021. The transmission rate on March 13, 2021, was 223.6 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were 151 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 13, 2021, of which 21 were in the ICU and 16 were on a ventilator.

There have been 819,902 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 358,209, an increase of 769 from figures reported on March 11, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,422.

There were 1,570 tests processed on Sunday, with a positive rate of 4.6%. There have been 7.5 million tests administered in the state.