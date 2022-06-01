R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 374, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 374, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 102, an increase from 79 reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, six are in intensive care and less than five are on a ventilator.

There have been 296 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were nine new cases identified on May 31, 2021. The transmission rate on May 31, 2021, was 27.8 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 58 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 24, 2021, including 11 in the ICU and nine on a ventilator.

There have been 834,265 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 393,415, an increase of 625 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,579.

There were 5,883 tests processed on Tuesday, bringing the total tests in the state to 8 million.