R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 379, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 379, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 57, a decrease from 58 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, four are in intensive care units and four are on a ventilator.

There have been 224.3 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 471 new cases identified on April 13, 2021. The transmission rate on April 13, 2021, was 290 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 158 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 13, 2021, of which 33 were in the ICU and 24 were on a ventilator.

There have been 826,495 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 365,548, an increase of 539 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,527.

There were 2,527 tests processed Wednesday, with a positive rate of 5.5%. There have been 7.7 million tests administered in the state.