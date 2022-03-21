R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 380 over weekend, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 380 from March 18 through Sunday, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients on total 61, a decrease from 64 reported on March 18. Of those hospitalized, 10 are in intensive care units and seven are on a ventilator.

There have been 118.6 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 1,095 new cases identified from March 18-20 in 2021. The transmission rate on March 20, 2021, was 223.7 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were 135 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of March 20, 2021, of which 17 were in the ICU and 13 were on a ventilator.

There have been 821,262 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 359,470, an increase of 406 from figures reported on March 18, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,431.

There were 3,431 tests processed on Sunday, with a positive rate of 7.4%. There have been 7.6 million tests administered in the state.