R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 425, with no new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 425, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 91, an increase from 87 reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, six are in intensive care and less than five are on a ventilator.

There have been 510 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 70 new cases identified on May 24, 2021. The transmission rate on May 24, 2021, was 52.4 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 74 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 24, 2021, including 14 in the ICU and nine on a ventilator.

There have been 833,013 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 389,901, an increase of 596 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,565.

There were 7,082 tests processed on Tuesday, bringing the total tests in the state to 7.9 million.