R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 426 over weekend, with 1 death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 426 from June 10 through Sunday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 64, a decrease from 86 reported on June 10. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in intensive care and less than five are on a ventilator.

There have been 185.4 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 73 new cases identified from June 10, 2021, through June 12, 2021. The transmission rate on June 12, 2021, was 17.1 cases per 100,000 residents. There were 45 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 12, 2021, of whom seven were in the ICU and less than five were on a ventilator.

- Advertisement -

There have been 835,785 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 397,758, an increase of 571 from figures reported June 10, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,591.

There were 894 tests processed on Sunday. There have been 8.1 million tests administered in the state.