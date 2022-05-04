R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 486, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 486, with no deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 86, an increase from 73 reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in an intensive care unit or on ventilators.

There have been 338.8 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 189 new cases identified on May 3, 2021. The transmission rate on May 3, 2021, was 152 cases per 100,000 persons. There were 137 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 3, 2021, of which 27 were in an ICU and 18 were on a ventilator.

There have been 829,776 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 374,181, an increase of 744 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,541.

There were 7,863 tests processed on Tuesday and 7.8 million tests administered in the state during the pandemic.