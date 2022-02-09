R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 517, with 4 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 517, with four deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 total 279, a decrease from 288 reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 37 are in intensive care units and 24 are on ventilators.

There have been 411 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison from year to year, there were 363 new cases identified Feb. 8, 2021. The transmission rate on Feb. 8, 2021, was 301 cases per 100,000 persons.

- Advertisement -

There were 266 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 8, 2021, of which 45 were in the ICU and 22 were on ventilators.

To date, there have been 808,378 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 350,715, an increase of 635 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,369 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 11,907 tests processed on Tuesday with a positive rate of 4.3%. There have been 7.3 million tests administered in the state.

The department also noted on Wednesday that there were 196 monodonal antibody treatments administered by providers across the state the previous week. To date, there have been 10,217 MAB treatments administered.