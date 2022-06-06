R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 622 over the weekend, with no deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 622 from June 3 through Sunday, with no new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 79, a decrease from 84 reported on June 3. Of those hospitalized, five are in intensive care and less than five are on a ventilator.

There have been 239.4 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 111 new cases identified from June 3, 2021, through June 5, 2021. The transmission rate on June 5, 2021, was 19.8 cases per 100,000 residents. There were 52 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 5, 2021, of whom six were in the ICU and five were on a ventilator.

There have been 834,874 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 395,410, an increase of 837 from figures reported June 3, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,583.

(Update: Graphic updated)

There were 1,392 tests processed on Sunday. There have been 8.1 million tests administered in the state.