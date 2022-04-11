R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 680, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 680 from April 8 through Sunday, with two deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 42, a decrease from 50 reported April 8. Of those hospitalized, five are in intensive care units and four are on a ventilator.

There have been 190 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 1,350 new cases identified from April 8-10 in 2021. The transmission rate on April 10, 2021, was 279 cases per 100,000 persons.

There were 151 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 10, 2021, of which 32 were in the ICU and 28 were on a ventilator.

There have been 825,732 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.1 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 364,184, an increase of 812 from figures reported on April 8, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,527 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 1,492 tests processed on Sunday, with a positive rate of 7.8%. There have been 7.6 million tests administered in the state.