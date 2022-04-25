R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 826, with 1 death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 826 from April 22 through Sunday, with one death, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 54, an increase from 61 reported April 22. Of those hospitalized, there are less than five in intensive care units or on a ventilator.

There have been 216 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 804 new cases identified from April 22-24 in 2021. The transmission rate on April 22, 2021, was 192.2 cases per 100,000 persons.

- Advertisement -

There were 151 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of April 22, 2021, of which 30 were in the ICU and 25 were on a ventilator.

There have been 828,163 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 366,740, an increase of 988 from figures reported on April 22, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,535 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 1,864 tests processed on Sunday and a total of 7.7 million tests administered in the state during the pandemic.