R.I. COVID-19 cases increase by 89, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 89, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 85, up from 83 reported on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in intensive care and less than five are on a ventilator.

There have been 162 new cases per 100,000 persons in Rhode Island in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 236 new cases identified on Aug. 4, 2021. The transmission rate on Aug. 4, 2021, was 132 new cases per 100,000 persons. There were 60 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on that date, 12 of whom were in an ICU and six were on a ventilator.

There have been 858,242 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.4 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 412,477, an increase of 298 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,632.

There were 1,928 tests processed Thursday, with 8.3 million tests administered since the start of the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday listed the COVID-19 threat level in Kent County as “medium” and “low” in the state’s other four counties. Threat levels are determined in part by case rates and hospital admissions per 100,000 people.