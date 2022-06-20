R.I. COVID-19 cases increase over weekend by 431, with 3 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 431 from June 17 through Sunday, with three new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 51, a decrease from 63 reported on June 17. Of those hospitalized, less than five are in intensive care and none is on a ventilator.

There have been 160.9 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days.

By comparison, there were 61 new cases identified from June 17, 2021, through June 19, 2021. The transmission rate on June 19, 2021, was 13.2 cases per 100,000 residents. There were 40 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of June 12, 2021, of whom seven were in the ICU and less than five were on a ventilator.

- Advertisement -

There have been 836,537 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 2.2 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 399,860, an increase of 578 from figures reported June 17, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,599.

There were 1,001 tests processed on Sunday. There have been 8.1 million tests administered in the state.