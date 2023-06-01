R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 132 last week, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 132 from May 21 to May 27, with two deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 13 last week. Of the 16 hospitalized on May 27, fewer than five were in intensive care and none were ventilated.

By comparison, there were 3,883 new cases identified from May 21-27 in 2022. The transmission rate on May 27, 2022, was 367 cases per 100,000 persons.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,921.

There were 4,105 tests processed from May 21-27, with 8.8 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

The transmission risk rates in all five state counties remain at the “low” level.

There have been 932,541 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series as of May 12, which is about 88% of Rhode Island residents.