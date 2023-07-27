R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 174 last week, with 5 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 174 with five deaths from July 16-22, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 12 last week. Of the 16 hospitalized on July 24, less than five were in intensive care or were on ventilators.

By comparison, there were 1,920 new cases identified from July 16-22 in 2022. The transmission rate on July 22, 2022, was 174 cases per 100,000 persons.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,163.

There were 3,193 tests processed from July 16-22 with 8.8 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 840,660 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series as of June 24, which is about 77% of Rhode Island residents.