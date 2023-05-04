R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 178 last week, with 4 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 178 from April 23-29, with four new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.

Typically, reported COVID-19 statistics are from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 19 last week. Of the 17 hospitalized on April 29, none were in intensive care and less than five were ventilated.

By comparison, there were 3,480 new cases identified from April 23-29 in 2022. The transmission rate on April 29, 2022, was 312.9 cases per 100,000 persons.

There have been 932,071 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series, which is about 88% of Rhode Island residents.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,913.

There were 5,066 tests processed from April 23-29, with 8.8 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

The transmission risk rates in all five state counties remain at the “low” level.