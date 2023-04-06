R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 326 last week, with 4 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 326 from March 26 through April 1, with four new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.

Typically, the reported COVID-19 statistics are from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 40 last week. Of the 42 people in hospitals on April 1, less than five were in intensive care and less than five were on ventilators.

There were 31 new cases per 100,000 persons reported in Rhode Island between March 26 and April 1.

By comparison, there were 1,424 new cases identified from March 26 through April 1 in 2022. The transmission rate on April 1, 2022, was 135 cases per 100,000 persons.

There have been 931,180 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series, which is about 87.9% of Rhode Island residents.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,894.

There were 7,305 tests processed from March 26 through April 1 with 8.8 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic. The transmission rates in all five state counties are at “low” level.