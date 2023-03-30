R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 360 last week, with 6 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 360 from March 19-25, with six new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Thursday.

Typically, the reported COVID-19 statistics are from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 42 last week. Of the 53 people in hospitals on March 25, five were in intensive care and less than five were on ventilators.

There were 34 new cases per 100,000 persons reported in Rhode Island between March 19-25.

By comparison, there were 1,177 new cases identified from March 19-25 in 2022. The transmission rate on March 25, 2022, was 111 cases per 100,000 persons.

There have been 930,644 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series, which is about 87.8% of Rhode Island residents.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,890.

There were 7,852 tests processed from March 19-25 with 8.8 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic. The transmission rates in all five state counties are at “low” level.