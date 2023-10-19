R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 518 last week, with 5 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 518, with five deaths, from Oct. 8-14, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Typically, the state reports COVID-19 statistics collected from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients totaled 50 from Oct. 8-14, a decrease from 75 the week prior. RIDOH rates the hospital admission level for Rhode Island as “low.”

By comparison, there were 1,615 new cases identified, with nine deaths, from Oct. 9-15, 2022. New hospital admissions that week totaled 151.

- Advertisement -

There were 6,292 tests processed from Oct. 8-14, with 8.3 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 4,223.

There have been 69,089 individuals who have received the fall 2023 vaccine as of Oct. 14, which is about 7% of Rhode Island residents.