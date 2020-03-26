R.I. coronavirus cases reach 165; Raimondo orders visitors from N.Y. to self-quarantine

PROVIDENCE – The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island increased by 33 Thursday, bringing the state total to 165, according to Gov. Gina M. Raimondo.

During her daily news briefing, Raimondo said she will be signing an executive order on Thursday mandating anyone who has traveled from the New York to Rhode Island to self-quarantine for 14 days. This also applies to anyone who has been to New York in the past 14 days.

The order will include assigning R.I. State Police troopers to flag down cars with New York state plates entering Rhode Island and requiring contact information.

“This is different, this is unusual, this is radical, [but] I believe this is necessary,” Raimondo said.

Members of the National Guard will be on hand at bus and train stations to collect contact information from New Yorkers arriving in Rhode Island as well.

Information will be used by public health officials only, the governor said.

Twenty-three people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in the state, said R.I. Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott. Of that group, six people are on ventilators.

Efforts by state officials continue to ramp up testing, but are still hampered by low supplies of equipment and testing kits.

Raimondo said the state is aiming to perform 1,000 tests per day by next week, about double what it is doing now.

Because testing has been limited, the virus is likely more widespread than numbers indicate, Alexander-Scott said.

“The numbers that we are reporting for cases we know are not reflective of all of the cases that are out there,” she said. The state’s “aggressive community mitigating measures are because we know there are cases out there in the community.”

Tests are still being prioritized for hospital patients, health care workers and residents of facilities such as nursing homes, she added.

Raimondo addressed small-business owners directly in her news briefing, saying that starting Friday, any business can access free tech support via teleconference or over the phone. The program was coordinated by the R.I. Commerce Corp. and is supported by companies such as Infosys, Vertikal6 and others.

The program will help businesses decide which equipment and software to purchase. And it will provide support in how to convert operations to a digital form.

The number will be 401-521-HELP and will be live Friday.

State leaders voted Thursday to approve $300 billion in borrowing related to the slowdown in funds due to the new coronavirus.

(UPDATED throughout.)