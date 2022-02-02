R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 865, with 5 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island have increased by 865 on Tuesday, with five deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 continue to trend downward. They total 351, a decrease from 362 reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 36 were in intensive care units and 24 were on ventilators.

There have been 724 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison from year to year, there were 194 new cases identified Feb. 1, 2021. The transmission rate on that day was 347 cases per 100,000 residents.

There were 323 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 1, 2021, of which 44 were in the ICU and 22 were on ventilators.

To date, there have been 804,423 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.08 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 345,836 to date, an increase of 995 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 3,334.

There were 11,286 tests processed on Tuesday with a positive rate of 7.7%. There have been 7.3 million tests administered in the state.

The department also noted on Wednesday that there were 267 monodonal antibody treatments administered by providers across the state the previous week. To date, there have been 9,997 MAB treatments administered.