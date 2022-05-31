R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 1,262 over weekend, with 2 deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island have increased by 1,262 from May 27 through Monday – including 215 new cases on Monday alone – with two deaths in that stretch, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 in the state total 79, a decrease from 81 reported on May 27. The numbers of those who are in intensive care or on a ventilator are less than five.

There have been 306.6 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days.

By comparison from year to year, there were 130 new cases identified between May 27-30, 2021. The transmission rate on May 30 was 33.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

There were 61 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of May 30, 2021, of which 12 were in the ICU and nine were on ventilators.

To date, there have been 834,016 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.19 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 392,790 to date, an increase of 1,515 from figures reported May 27, accounting for the day-to-day increases as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 3,579.

There were 2,104 tests processed on Monday. There have been 8 million tests administered in the state since the start of the pandemic.