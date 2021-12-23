R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 1,379, with 3 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,379, with three new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients total 273, down from 276 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 40 are in intensive care units and 28 are on ventilators.

The new daily case numbers are higher than a year ago, though there were more hospitalizations then. On Dec. 22, 2020, there were 919 cases identified. At that time, there were 450 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, of whom 58 were in an ICU and 40 were on a ventilator. The transmission rate then was 551.1 cases per 100,000 residents.

There have been 769.6 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

- Advertisement -

To date, there have been 795,984 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 1.91 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 217,228, an increase of 1,687 from figures reported on Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 3,018 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 24,228 tests processed on Wednesday, with a positive rate of 5.7%. There have been 6.48 million tests administered in the state.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Shuman@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @CassiusShuman.