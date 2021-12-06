R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 1,975 since Dec. 3, with 7 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,975 from Dec. 3 through Sunday – including 363 cases identified on Sunday – with seven new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island have risen by approximately 14% since Thursday. There are 184 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase from 164 reported Dec. 2. Of those hospitalized, 23 are in intensive care units and 16 are on ventilators.

There have been 557.7 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

Despite the increased figures, the case numbers and hospitalizations are still fewer than from a year ago.

By comparison from year to year, there were 1,200 new cases identified on Dec. 5, 2020, which was a Saturday. There were 489 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at the time, of which 48 were in the ICU and 29 were on ventilators, and the transmission rate then was 855.8 cases per 100,000 residents, according to historical data from RIDOH.

To date, there have been 774,304 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 1.789 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 196,949, a rise of 2,091 from figures reported Dec. 2, accounting for the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 2,948 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 6,923 tests processed on Sunday with a positive rate of 5.2%. There have been 6.15 million tests administered in the state.