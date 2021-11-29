R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 2,220 since Nov. 24, with 12 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 2,220 from Nov. 24 through Sunday – including 394 cases identified on Sunday – with 12 new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Monday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in Rhode Island have risen by approximately 16% since Nov. 24. There are 148 patients hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase from 127 reported prior to the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Of those hospitalized, 23 are in intensive care units and 15 are on ventilators.

There have been 321.1 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison, there were 4,630 new cases identified between Nov. 24, 2020, and Nov. 28, 2020. There were 439 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Nov. 28, 2020, of which 49 were in the ICU and 22 were on ventilators at the time, and the transmission rate then was 566.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

To date, there have been 761,566 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.74 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state total 190,975 to date, an increase of 2,414 from figures reported Nov. 24, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 2,927.

There were 5,680 tests processed on Sunday with a positive rate of 6.9%. There have been 6 million tests administered in the state.