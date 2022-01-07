R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 4,783, with 9 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island have increased by 4,783, with nine deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 total 445, an increase from 434 reported on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 54 are in intensive care units and 43 are on ventilators.

There have been 2,799 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison from year to year, there were 1,217 new cases identified Jan. 6, 2021, about one-quarter of what the current timeframe shows for cases. The transmission rate on Jan. 4, 2021, was 674 cases per 100,000 residents.

- Advertisement -

Overall hospitalizations were also lower this time last year. There were 435 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Jan. 6, 2021, of which 57 were in the ICU and 38 were on ventilators – both figures still lower this year than last year.

To date, there have been 789,145 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 1.98 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 266,066, an increase of 5,956 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island now total 3,121.

There were 28,437 tests processed on Thursday with a positive rate of 16.8%. There have been 6.77 million tests administered in the state.