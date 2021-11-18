R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 491, with 1 new death

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 491, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state total 107, level from one day prior. Of those hospitalized, 21 are in intensive care units, an increase of two from one day prior, and 14 are on a ventilator, an increase of one from one day prior.

There have been 266.6 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

By comparison from one year prior, there were 1,011 new cases of COVID-19 identified on Nov. 18, 2020, as well as 356 patients hospitalized – with 31 in the ICU and 16 on a ventilator – and 588.9 new cases per 100,000 residents at the time, according to historical data from RIDOH.

To date, there have been 753,967 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 1.67 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 185,799, a rise of 545 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increase and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 2,903 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 15,433 tests processed on Wednesday, with a positive rate of 3.2%. When excluding repeat tests, the daily positive rate on Wednesday was 29.4%. There have been 5.9 million tests administered in the state.

There were 217 monoclonal antibody treatments administered in the state last week, bringing the total to 5,939.