R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 679 over holiday weekend, as hospitalizations jump

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 679 from Aug.6 through Monday, with one new death, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

The department did not provide an update on Monday due to the Victory Day state holiday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 66, an increase from 40 reported prior to the weekend. Rhode Island saw its peak of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in December 2020, with roughly 500 people in Rhode Island hospitals at the time.

Of those hospitalized Monday, seven were in intensive care units and three were on ventilators.

The department said there have been 142 new cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention define as “high transmission.”

There have been 655,034 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.34 million total COVID-19 doses administered.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state have totaled 156,539, an increase of 714 from figures reported prior to the weekend, accounting for the day-to-day increase as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,744.

There were 7,215 tests processed in the state on Monday, with an overall positive rate of 3.6%. When excluding both repeat positive and repeat negative test results, the positive rate was 8.7%.

There have been 4.67 million tests administered in the state to 994,282 individuals.

The state also released its weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, with all three worsening week to week.

The positive rate for last week was 3.3%, an increase from 2.8% one week prior.

New hospital admissions totaled 68, up from 36 the week before.

New cases per 100,00 residents totaled 145, up from 106 one week prior.