R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 733, with 5 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 733 on Monday, with five new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Tuesday.

It’s the first time since Jan. 27 that the state has reported more than 700 new cases in a single day.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 total 155, an increase from 148 reported on Monday. Of those hospitalized, 21 were in intensive care units and 17 were on ventilators.

There have been 339.9 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

- Advertisement -

Despite the increased figures, the case numbers and hospitalizations are still fewer than from a year ago.

By comparison from year to year, there were 756 new cases identified on Nov. 29, 2020, which was a Sunday. There were 463 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at the time, of which 50 were in the ICU and 24 were on ventilators, and the transmission rate then was 595.2 cases per 100,000 residents.

To date, there have been 763,128 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.74 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 191,763 to date, an increase of 788 from figures reported Monday, accounting for the day-to-day increases as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,927.

There were 11,801 tests processed on Sunday with a positive rate of 6.2%. There have been 6 million tests administered in the state.