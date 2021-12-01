R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 861, 3 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 861 on Tuesday, with three new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Wednesday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 total 169, an increase from 155 reported on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 19 were in intensive care units and 13 were on ventilators.

There have been 377.2 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

Despite the increased figures, the case numbers and hospitalizations are still fewer than from a year ago.

By comparison from year to year, there were 1,176 new cases identified on Nov. 30, 2020. There were 469 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at the time, of which 53 were in ICUs and 30 were on ventilators, and the transmission rate then was 621 cases per 100,000 residents.

To date, there have been 764,626 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 1.75 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 192,741 to date, an increase of 978 from figures reported Tuesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 2,935.

There were 18,716 tests processed on Tuesday with a positive rate of 4.6%. There have been 6.06 million tests administered in the state.

The department also released its three weekly COVID-19 metrics Tuesday, with all three worsening week to week.

The positive rate was 4.9% last week, a rise from 3.8% from one week prior.

New hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients in the state totaled 127, a rise from 106 one week prior.

New cases per 100,000 residents totaled 317 last week, a rise from 306 one week prior.