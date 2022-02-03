R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 903, 7 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 903 on Wednesday, with seven deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday.

However, hospitalizations, daily positive percentages and transmission rate in the Ocean State continue to trend downward. Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the state totaled 328 Thursday, a decrease from 355 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 39 were in intensive care units and 27 were on ventilators.

There have been 647 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.” But that rate dropped by 77 cases from Wednesday.

By comparison from year to year, there were 529 new cases identified on Feb. 2, 2021. The transmission rate on that day was 336 cases per 100,000 residents. There were 319 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Feb. 2, 2021, of which 47 were in the ICU and 23 were on ventilators.

To date, there have been 805,032 individuals fully vaccinated in the state, as well as 2.08 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state have totaled 347,041, an increase of 1,205 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases as well as data revisions for previous days.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island have totaled 3,341.

There were 14,507 tests processed on Wednesday with a positive rate of 6.2%. There have been 7.3 million tests administered in the state.