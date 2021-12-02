R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 903, with 4 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 903, with four new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Thursday, continuing a trend of rising cases across the state.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 total 170, an increase from 169 reported on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 21 are in intensive care units and 13 are on ventilators.

There have been 406.6 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

Despite the increased figures, the case numbers and hospitalizations are still fewer than from a year ago.

By comparison from year to year, there were 1,446 new cases identified on Dec. 1, 2020. There were 472 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at the time, of which 52 were in ICUs and 31 were on ventilators, and the transmission rate then was 668.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

To date, there have been 767,552 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 1.76 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 193,714, an increase of 973 from figures reported Wednesday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 2,939 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 18,186 tests processed on Wednesday, with a positive rate of 5%. There have been 6.08 million tests administered in the state.

The department also noted on Wednesday that there were 237 monodonal antibody treatments administered by providers across the state the previous week. To date, there have been 6,463 MAB treatments administered.