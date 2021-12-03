R.I. COVID-19 cases rise by 959, with 2 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 959, with two new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said Friday.

Hospitalizations of COVID-19 total 162, a decrease from 170 reported on Thursday. Of those hospitalized, 19 are in intensive care units and 14 are on ventilators.

There have been 502.6 new cases per 100,000 Rhode Island residents in the previous seven days, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “high transmission.”

Despite the increased figures, the case numbers and hospitalizations are still fewer than from a year ago.

By comparison from year to year, there were 1,466 new cases identified on Dec. 2, 2020. There were 469 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at the time, of which 53 were in ICUs and 30 were on ventilators, and the transmission rate then was 692.9 cases per 100,000 residents.

To date, there have been 769,093 individuals fully vaccinated in the state and 1.77 million total COVID-19 vaccines doses administered.

Confirmed cases in the state now total 194,858, an increase of 1,144 from figures reported Thursday, accounting for the day-to-day increases and data revisions for previous days.

There have been 2,941 deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island.

There were 18,749 tests processed on Thursday, with a positive rate of 5.1%. There have been 6.1 million tests administered in the state.

The department also released its weekly breakthrough-case data Dec. 1.

There were 1,393 confirmed cases among vaccinated individuals in the state last week and 1,817 cases among unvaccinated individuals. On a per-100,000-resident basis, there were 631 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated Rhode Island residents and 183 cases per 100,000 vaccinated residents.

Breakthrough deaths totaled seven last week, bringing the state total to 102 to date. Total COVID-19 deaths among Rhode Islanders totaled 2,927 at that time. Breakthrough hospitalizations totaled 44 last week, totaling 643 to date. All COVID-19 hospitalizations totaled 10,535 at that time.