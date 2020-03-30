R.I. Dental Association urges help for dental emergencies, Thundermist offers care

PROVIDENCE – With many dentist’s offices closed as a result of Gov. Gina M. Raimondo’s restrictions on businesses during the coronavirus crisis, the Rhode Island Dental Association has released guidance in the event of a dental emergency.

Such emergencies include bleeding that doesn’t stop, tooth or jaw bone pain, infected gums, painful swelling, a broken or knocked-out tooth and procedures related to cancer.

Patients should call their dentist, who will provide guidance.

Thundermist Health Center has announced that it is a resource, with dental offices in Woonsocket, West Warwick and the Wakefield village of South Kingstown.

- Advertisement -

Care is available for kids and adults, but patients must have no symptoms of illness and must schedule an appointment at 401-767-4161.

“We know many private practices may not have the capacity to offer urgent dental care during this period, so we want to get the word out that we are here and ready to help,” said Dr. Eric Prosseda, Thundermist’s chief dental officer.

He added that the system offers treatment regardless of whether patients are able to pay.

Despite the current need to stay home if possible to avoid spread of the coronavirus, taking care of dental emergencies is a must, said Dr. Steven Brown, a Rhode Island Dental Association board member.

“The most important thing dentists can do is to keep patients with dental emergencies out of our hospital emergency departments,” Brown said. “During the best of times, hospital emergency departments have no capacity to treat dental emergencies.”