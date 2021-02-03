R.I. Department of Education launches 2021 SurveyWorks statewide initiative

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Education has launched the 2021 SurveyWorks initiative, which collects feedback from students, families and educators about school culture and school climate across the state.

The survey asks about school safety, quality of professional learning from teachers, respect levels between students and teachers, and how inclusive and welcoming schools are for students and families. More than 120,000 stakeholders, including more than 25,000 parents, took part in the 2020 survey.

The department said the survey window runs through March 31. More information about the survey can be found on the department’s website.

