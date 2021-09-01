R.I. District Court Judge DuBose named to Rhode Island Foundation board

PROVIDENCE – Melissa DuBose, an R.I. District Court associate judge, was recently named a new member of the Rhode Island Foundation’s board of directors.

DuBose will be part of a board that oversees the state’s largest nonprofit funder. In 2020, the Rhode Island Foundation awarded $87 million in grants to local nonprofits for various causes, including combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a lifelong Rhode Islander, I am both honored and humbled by this appointment,” DuBose said in a statement. “I have personally witnessed the transformative power of the foundation’s commitment to education, civic engagement and health equity. So, I am beyond thrilled to join this amazing board.”

DuBose, the foundation said, also serves on the Roger Williams University School of Law’s board of directors and chairs the board’s diversity and inclusion committee. Additionally, she is a member of the committee on racial and ethnic fairness in R.I. Courts and chairs the public engagement and education subcommittee.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

