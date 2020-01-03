R.I. Energy Commissioner Grant to retire

PROVIDENCE – State Energy Commissioner Carol Grant is retiring from her role effective Jan. 10, the R.I. Department of Administration announced Friday.

Grant was confirmed for her role as head of the R.I. Office of Energy Resources by the R.I. Senate in 2016. The DOA noted that during Grant’s tenure, Rhode Island’s clean energy portfolio increased eightfold.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the Governor and the people of Rhode Island as we accelerate the transformation to a clean, affordable and reliable energy future for all,” said Grant in a statement. “Working with the state’s energy team has been an extraordinary experience. They have worked tirelessly with many other agencies, jurisdictions and stakeholders to tackle these complex challenges in innovative ways, and I am confident that they will continue to build upon this progress.”

The state said it has already begun a search for a new state energy commissioner and expects to make an announcement of Grant’s successor in the coming weeks.

- Advertisement -

“Carol is an outstanding leader and public servant who built an amazing team and paved the way for rapid clean energy growth in Rhode Island,” said Gov. Gina M. Raimondo in a statement Friday. “I’ll miss her experience and guidance, but I know that she’s leaving Rhode Island in an excellent position as we grow our green economy. Her influence will be felt here for a long time, and I wish her the best of luck in retirement.”