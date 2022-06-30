R.I. Energy Commissioner Ucci to step down July 23

PROVIDENCE – Another state cabinet member is stepping down, after 2 1/2 years on the job.

R.I. Energy Commissioner Nicholas S. Ucci will be leaving his post on July 23, Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced on Thursday.

Ucci’s departure is the latest in a series of resignations in McKee’s cabinet. R.I. Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor officially left his job earlier this month in order to run for state treasurer, while official James McDonald, who served as the interim director of the R.I. Department of Health, will be leaving at the end of July.

Replacements have been named for McDonald and Pryor, but McKee’s Thursday announcement about Ucci made no mention of his pick to lead the state’s rapidly expanding energy programs.

A recent analysis by WPRI-TV CBS 12 found that of the 21 cabinet posts serving under McKee, nearly one-third are still being filled by interim – rather than permanent – directors or secretaries.

Ucci was appointed by former Gov. Gina M. Raimondo in January 2020, as one of her last decisions before giving up the governorship to become the U.S. commerce secretary.

Ucci previously served as the deputy commissioner for the R.I. Office of Energy Resources.

Since taking the helm of the state energy agency, Rhode Island’s energy programs and policies have grown significantly, thanks in part to state laws setting ambitious targets for decarbonization and offshore wind procurement.

The announcement did not include a reason for why Ucci is leaving.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.