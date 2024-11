We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is the first state in the U.S. to launch Phase 2 of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and state officials announced Thursday. This phase is a competitive application program aimed at installing a minimum of 10 DC Fast Chargers and 100 Level 2 chargers across Rhode

is a competitive application program aimed at installing a minimum of 10 DC Fast Chargers and 100 Level 2 chargers across Rhode Island. Focusing on a community approach, an initial $10 million in competitive funding for charging infrastructure is available to public, nonprofit and private entities, with all installations required to be publicly accessible.

“Rhode Island continues to be a leader across the nation in clean transportation,” McKee said in a statement.

“I am proud that Rhode Island is the 1st state in the country to launch Phase 2 of the NEVI program. This program is crucial to supporting the adoption of EVs and creating an equitable and accessible future for Rhode Islanders.”

The maximum funding per site is set at $1 million for DC Fast Chargers, $250,000 for Level 2 chargers, and up to $1.25 million for sites featuring a combination of both DC Fast Chargers and Level 2 chargers.

Businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, nonprofits and tribal organizations are eligible to apply for the program, which offers up to 80% federal funding. Applicants are required to match 20% in funding, although additional matching contributions are encouraged.

Level 2 chargers are ideal for locations where vehicles are parked for a few hours, such as shopping centers, as they provide a full charge in four to six hours. DC Fast Chargers offer rapid charging, providing an 80% charge in about two to 30 minutes, making them suitable for quick stops along highways or busy routes.

Each location must include a minimum of four charging ports, which can be a mix of DC Fast Chargers and Level 2 units.

“Rhode Island remains at the forefront of this initiative, from installing public charging stations under our initial pilot back in 2020 to today, being the first [state] in the country to launch Phase 2 of the NEVI program,” Peter Alviti Jr., director of the R.I. Department of Transportation, said in a statement.

“This additional investment will further ease any range anxiety electric vehicle drivers may have, giving them confidence that charging stations are readily available to them.”

The application intake period will close on Feb. 28, 2025.

Established by the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program provides $28.5 million in combined federal and state funding to Rhode Island.

In the summer of 2024, Rhode Island became the first state in the nation to complete Phase 1 of the NEVI program, successfully building out the Alternative Fuel Corridor along Interstate 95. This achievement included installing fast chargers at two strategic Park-and-Ride locations, one in the Ashaway village of Hopkinton and the other one in Warwick.