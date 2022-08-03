R.I. expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility

PROVIDENCE – In an effort to get ahead of the global monkeypox outbreak, the state announced Wednesday it is expanding its vaccine eligibility to additional at-risk populations. Additionally, the state is scheduling two community clinics to help vaccinate people against the contagious disease.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee and Interim R.I. Health Director Dr. Utpala Bandy said Wednesday that more than 5,100 monkeypox cases have been identified across the U.S. However, the risk within the Ocean State remains low, they said, with just 25 cases to date.

Yet, with Rhode Island receiving this week approximately 900 additional monkeypox vaccine doses from the federal government, McKee said the state is taking the global outbreak “seriously” and will continue to advocate for more doses “so we can meet the demand.” Bandy said there is still more demand in Rhode Island for the vaccine than supply and additional prevention measures “are very important” for those at high risk.

Monkeypox vaccine eligibility within Rhode Island, in addition to close contacts, now include residents ages 18 and older; men who identify as gay, bisexual, queer or who had sexual intercourse with men and/or other transgender individuals; and those who had multiple sexual partners within the past 30 days. The state said it has been vaccinating to date only those identified as close contacts.

Other prevention measures, McKee and Bandy said, include remaining at home and isolating from household members; contacting a health care provider for an evaluation; avoiding skin-to-skin and/or sexual contact; informing sex partners about symptoms; wearing loose-fitting clothing to cover rashes; and answering questions if contacted by public health officials.

Clinics are currently available at Open Door Health, The Miriam Hospital Infectious Disease Clinic, and Thundermist Health Center, where they have received limited amounts of vaccine, McKee and Bandy said. Also, the R.I. Department of Health will hold clinics on Aug. 5 at Rhode Island College’s Alger Hall in Providence from 4-8 p.m. and Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dr. Jorge Alvarez High School on Adelaide Avenue.

Pre-registration for these clinics is required by visiting RIDOH’s website or calling 401-222-5960.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.