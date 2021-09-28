R.I. Foundation awards $450K in COVID-19 relief grants to organizations

PROVIDENCE – Close to $450,000 in grants were awarded by the Rhode Island Foundation to local nonprofit organizations assisting Rhode Islanders who are still coping with ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation announced Tuesday.
To date, more than $21 million in pandemic relief, including $7.5 million in grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund, has been awarded to local organizations through the Rhode Island Foundation since March 2020, the foundation said. Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg said in a statement that even with the state reopening and more Rhode Islanders are getting vaccinated, the foundation continued raising money to help people still struggling through the crisis.
“We will continue working with engaged and generous donors across Rhode Island and determined nonprofits partners as our state moves from crisis relief to long-term recovery,” Steinberg said.
Grants awarded by the foundation ranged between $10,000 and $40,000. The organizations that received the funding are:
- Beautiful Day
- Be the Change
- Be Great For Nate
- Cambodian Society of Rhode Island
- Centro de Innovacion Mujer Latina
- College Visions
- Hope & Main
- John Hope Settlement House
- Justice Assistance
- New Bridges for Haitian Success
- Oasis International
- Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corp.
- Project Weber/RENEW
- Rhode Island Communities for Addiction Recovery Efforts
- Rhode Island Rescue Ministeries
- RiverzEdge Arts Project
- Saint Rose’s Church Corporation
- Southside Community Land Trust
- Stages of Freedom
- Sophia Academy
- South County Habitat for Humanity
- The Herren Project
- The Parent Support Network of Rhode Island
- The Providence Center
- The Samaritans of Rhode Island
- The San Miguel School
- The Village Common
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
