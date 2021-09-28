R.I. Foundation awards $450K in COVID-19 relief grants to organizations

PROVIDENCE – Close to $450,000 in grants were awarded by the Rhode Island Foundation to local nonprofit organizations assisting Rhode Islanders who are still coping with ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation announced Tuesday.

To date, more than $21 million in pandemic relief, including $7.5 million in grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund, has been awarded to local organizations through the Rhode Island Foundation since March 2020, the foundation said. Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg said in a statement that even with the state reopening and more Rhode Islanders are getting vaccinated, the foundation continued raising money to help people still struggling through the crisis.

“We will continue working with engaged and generous donors across Rhode Island and determined nonprofits partners as our state moves from crisis relief to long-term recovery,” Steinberg said.

Grants awarded by the foundation ranged between $10,000 and $40,000. The organizations that received the funding are:

Beautiful Day

Be the Change

Be Great For Nate

Cambodian Society of Rhode Island

Centro de Innovacion Mujer Latina

College Visions

Hope & Main

John Hope Settlement House

Justice Assistance

New Bridges for Haitian Success

Oasis International

Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corp.

Project Weber/RENEW

Rhode Island Communities for Addiction Recovery Efforts

Rhode Island Rescue Ministeries

RiverzEdge Arts Project

Saint Rose’s Church Corporation

Southside Community Land Trust

Stages of Freedom

Sophia Academy

South County Habitat for Humanity

The Herren Project

The Parent Support Network of Rhode Island

The Providence Center

The Samaritans of Rhode Island

The San Miguel School

The Village Common

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.