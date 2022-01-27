R.I. Foundation awards $500K in grants to animal welfare programs

PROVIDENCE – More than two dozen animal welfare programs across the region have received about $500,000 in Rhode Island Foundation grants to support their operations, the foundation announced Thursday.
The foundation said the funding for the animal welfare programs will have multiple uses, including providing low-cost veterinary care for pets of low-income households, preparing animals for adoption and rehabilitating wildlife.
The grants the programs received range from $3,000 to $100,000. The programs that received the funding are:
- Animal Rescue Rhode Island
- Audubon Society of Rhode Island
- CoyoteSmarts
- East Greenwich Animal Protection League
- Foster Parrots
- Friends of Animals In Need
- Friends of Central Falls Animals
- Friends of the Scituate Animal Shelter
- Historic New England
- Mystic Aquarium
- New England Humane Society
- PawsWatch
- Potter League for Animals
- Providence Animal Care and Control
- Providence Animal Rescue League
- Rhode Island Natural History Survey
- Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
- Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association Companion Animal Foundation
- Roger Williams Park Zoo
- Scruffy Paws Animal Rescue
- Stand Up for Animals
- Ten Lives Cat Rescue
- West Place Animal Sanctuary
- Westerly Animal Shelter
- Wildlife Rehabilitators Association of Rhode Island
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
