R.I. Foundation awards $500K in grants to animal welfare programs

PROVIDENCE – More than two dozen animal welfare programs across the region have received about $500,000 in Rhode Island Foundation grants to support their operations, the foundation announced Thursday.

The foundation said the funding for the animal welfare programs will have multiple uses, including providing low-cost veterinary care for pets of low-income households, preparing animals for adoption and rehabilitating wildlife.

The grants the programs received range from $3,000 to $100,000. The programs that received the funding are:

Animal Rescue Rhode Island

Audubon Society of Rhode Island

CoyoteSmarts

East Greenwich Animal Protection League

Foster Parrots

Friends of Animals In Need

Friends of Central Falls Animals

Friends of the Scituate Animal Shelter

Historic New England

Mystic Aquarium

New England Humane Society

PawsWatch

Potter League for Animals

Providence Animal Care and Control

Providence Animal Rescue League

Rhode Island Natural History Survey

Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association Companion Animal Foundation

Roger Williams Park Zoo

Scruffy Paws Animal Rescue

Stand Up for Animals

Ten Lives Cat Rescue

West Place Animal Sanctuary

Westerly Animal Shelter

Wildlife Rehabilitators Association of Rhode Island

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

