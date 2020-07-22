R.I. Foundation issues $40K in grants via Black Philanthropy Bannister Fund

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation has issued $40,000 in total grants through its Black Philanthropy Bannister Fund to four organizations that are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each of the recipients, all Providence-based nonprofits, received $10,000 from the foundation. The fund was established in 2007 to address the needs of the Black community, the foundation said, and the community has been hit especially hard by the ongoing pandemic.

The foundation said that according to data from the R.I. Department of Health as of June 22, 12% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Ocean State were Black residents, even though such residents comprise only 8% of the state’s total population.

“It is well-documented that our Black community has been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the agencies supporting our community are in urgent need for financial relief,” said Linda Newton, who chairs the fund’s grants advisory committee, in a statement. “Through the foundation’s Black Philanthropy Bannister Fund, we are proud to have the resources to support the pressing needs of the Black community during this difficult time.”

The organizations that received the funding are Camp Street Community Ministries, the Community Action Partnership of Providence, North End Outreach and Sojourner House.

The foundation said Sept. 10 is the deadline to apply for the next round of funding and it can be done through the foundation’s website.

