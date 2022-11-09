R.I. Foundation offering $2M in grants to address structural racism

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation is offering $2 million in grants through its new Racial Equity and Social Justice Program to help address structural racism across the state.

The Racial Equity and Social Justice Program is part of the nonprofit funder’s broad, three-year, $8.5 million plan to advance diversity, equity, inclusion and access. The foundation says applicants must be Rhode Island-based nonprofits or community groups that have served Rhode Island for at least a year in partnership with a local nonprofit.

Additionally, priority will be given to organizations that are led by people who identify as Asian, Black, Hispanic or Latino, Indigenous or multiracial, as well as people who are engaged in efforts that are grounded in the needs of diverse communities in Rhode Island, the foundation said.

“Our state faces an urgent need to be more inclusive and equitable and this means breaking down barriers caused by long-standing structures that stand in the way of progress,” Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg said in a statement. “We will prioritize organizations and efforts that have consciously strived to dismantle systems of oppression and work towards a more just society.”

Applications are due Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. and can be found on the foundation’s website.

