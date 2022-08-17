R.I. Foundation offering grants to serve state’s Black community

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation will provide more than $100,000 in grants from its Black Philanthropy Bannister Fund to nonprofits that serve the state’s Black community and is now accepting applications.

The foundation said the grants will support community-based organizations that assist low-income Black Rhode Islanders through programs that create pathways to financial stability and achievement and provide development and mentoring opportunities to urban Black youths. The grants will also support Black history, culture and achievements in the Ocean State, the foundation said.

The fund has awarded more than $930,000 in grants and scholarships. Last year, 15 organizations received grants ranging from $5,000 to $10,000, the foundation said.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 8. Organizations can apply for the grants via the foundation’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.