R.I. Foundation selects 31 individuals for latest Equity Leadership Initiative class

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation has chosen 31 new individuals to participate in the second class of the nonprofit funder’s Equity Leadership Initiative.
The initiative, which last year had its first cohort, will seek to identify, cultivate, mentor and seek access and opportunity for Asian, Black, Hispanic or Latino, Indigenous or multiracial individuals representing multiple sectors to help build a pipeline of future leaders in established influential positions across the state.
The program is part of the foundation’s broad $8.5 million commitment to address racial disparities and inequities across the state.
The foundation said the 12-month leadership development initiative includes monthly group work sessions, regular one-to-one coaching sessions, being matched with a mentor and networking with high-level connections across sectors.
Additionally, the foundation is establishing a $2 million endowed fund that will permanently support the work of its equity leadership initiative. The Kraft Family Foundation has committed $100,000 to support current operating expenses, the nonprofit funder said.
The individuals selected for the initiative are:
- Michael Almonte, Lifespan Coastal Medical
- Shameem Awan, Amica Mutual Insurance Co.
- Debasree Banerjee, Brown University
- Peter Chung, Young Voices
- Betty Clinton, Inspiring Minds
- Bryanca Colvin, Amica Mutual Insurance Co.
- Melissa Cruz, Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness
- Frances Dalomba, Bradley School
- Amanda-Joy Febles, Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP
- Libertad Flores, Women & Infants Hospital
- Kassandra Florez, city of Pawtucket
- Lehidy Frias, self-restorative justice practitioner
- Jennifer Gaviria, Thundermist Health Center
- Octavian Goncalves, International Game Technology PLC
- Tami Hughes, DBVW Architects
- Jessica Knight, Key Program
- Rodney Eric López, Rodney Eric Lopez Enterprises
- Niko Merritt, Sankofa Community Connection
- Erendida Montes, Central Falls School District
- Elizabeth Moreira, city of Pawtucket
- Luckson Omoaregba, Brown University
- Dorca M. Paulino, University of Rhode Island
- Zoila Quezada, International Game Technology PLC
- Omar Reyes, R.I. Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner
- Arthur Robinson, R.I. Department of Labor and Training
- Hannah Ross, Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School
- Ratha Sen, R.I. Department of Health
- Nakita Thomas, Elevance Health
- Jessica Vega, West Elmwood Housing Development Corp.
- Maria Elena Wah-Fitta, Coldwell Banker Realty
- Wendy Wallace, Brown University
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
