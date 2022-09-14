R.I. Foundation selects 31 individuals for latest Equity Leadership Initiative class

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation has chosen 31 new individuals to participate in the second class of the nonprofit funder’s Equity Leadership Initiative.

The initiative, which last year had its first cohort, will seek to identify, cultivate, mentor and seek access and opportunity for Asian, Black, Hispanic or Latino, Indigenous or multiracial individuals representing multiple sectors to help build a pipeline of future leaders in established influential positions across the state.

The program is part of the foundation’s broad $8.5 million commitment to address racial disparities and inequities across the state.

The foundation said the 12-month leadership development initiative includes monthly group work sessions, regular one-to-one coaching sessions, being matched with a mentor and networking with high-level connections across sectors.

Additionally, the foundation is establishing a $2 million endowed fund that will permanently support the work of its equity leadership initiative. The Kraft Family Foundation has committed $100,000 to support current operating expenses, the nonprofit funder said.

The individuals selected for the initiative are:

Michael Almonte, Lifespan Coastal Medical

Shameem Awan, Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Debasree Banerjee, Brown University

Peter Chung, Young Voices

Betty Clinton, Inspiring Minds

Bryanca Colvin, Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Melissa Cruz, Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness

Frances Dalomba, Bradley School

Amanda-Joy Febles, Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP

Libertad Flores, Women & Infants Hospital

Kassandra Florez, city of Pawtucket

Lehidy Frias, self-restorative justice practitioner

Jennifer Gaviria, Thundermist Health Center

Octavian Goncalves, International Game Technology PLC

Tami Hughes, DBVW Architects

Jessica Knight, Key Program

Rodney Eric López, Rodney Eric Lopez Enterprises

Niko Merritt, Sankofa Community Connection

Erendida Montes, Central Falls School District

Elizabeth Moreira, city of Pawtucket

Luckson Omoaregba, Brown University

Dorca M. Paulino, University of Rhode Island

Zoila Quezada, International Game Technology PLC

Omar Reyes, R.I. Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner

Arthur Robinson, R.I. Department of Labor and Training

Hannah Ross, Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School

Ratha Sen, R.I. Department of Health

Nakita Thomas, Elevance Health

Jessica Vega, West Elmwood Housing Development Corp.

Maria Elena Wah-Fitta, Coldwell Banker Realty

Wendy Wallace, Brown University

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.