R.I. Foundation, van Beuren Foundation launch new journalism support initiative

By
-
THE RHODE ISLAND Foundation and the van Beuren Charitable Foundation are launching a local chapter of Press Forward to help support local journalism in the state.

PROVIDENCE – Two local foundations that financially support area nonprofits are launching a new chapter connected to a national organization to help reinforce journalism in Rhode Island. The Rhode Island Foundation and Newport-based van Beuren Charitable Foundation jointly announced Thursday that Press Forward approved their application to form a Rhode Island chapter. The foundations describe

