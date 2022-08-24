R.I. Foundation’s Andrew College Fund awards $470K to close to 90 students

PROVIDENCE – Close to 90 students received more than $470,000 in financial aid in order to attend college via the Rhode Island Foundation’s new Robert G. and Joyce Andrew College Scholarship Fund, the nonprofit funder announced Wednesday.

The fund, which distributed its inaugural round of grants, provides financial-need-based scholarships to local students who look to pursue education at Bryant University, Providence College, Rhode Island College, Roger Williams University, the University of Rhode Island or the Community College of Rhode Island, the foundation said. The Andrews scholarships are open to Rhode Island students who are three years away from graduating high school, the foundation said, and many scholarships are renewable for up to three additional academic years.

The foundation said students from more than 24 cities and towns in the Ocean State, including Cranston, East Providence, Pawtucket and Warwick, received Andrews scholarships, which ranged between $2,000 and $10,000.

In a statement, foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg said Wednesday the scholarships can turn a college dream into a destination.

“They give students options they never thought they would have,” Steinberg said. “Ensuring the legacy of generous donors who want to support the community over many years is central to our work.”

The foundation said applications for the 2023-24 academic year will be accepted after Jan. 1, 2023. Further information on the scholarships can be found on the foundation’s website.

